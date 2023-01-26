Portion of West Broadway in Council Bluffs to close for bridge demolition
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A portion of West Broadway in Council Bluffs will close over the weekend for bridge demolition work.
West Broadway at I-29 will be closed in both directions, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday. Work should be complete by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, weather permitting.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says the noisiest operations will only take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.