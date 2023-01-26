Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute.

Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan.

Auto Accident at 3:42 PM Just East of I-80 and 72nd Street involving a personal injury involving 3 vehicles including a Maroon Minivan. Westbound traffic — Douglas County 911 (@DCNE911) January 26, 2023

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported shortly thereafter that the right two lanes of I-80 in that area had been closed, as was the shoulder on that side of the road.

Crews had reopened the traffic lanes about 40 minutes after the crash, as work continued along the shoulder.

UPDATE: Right 2 lanes and right shoulder blocked. https://t.co/LG6vFnGIfL — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) January 26, 2023

