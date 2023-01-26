Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute.

Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported shortly thereafter that the right two lanes of I-80 in that area had been closed, as was the shoulder on that side of the road.

Crews had reopened the traffic lanes about 40 minutes after the crash, as work continued along the shoulder.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch

Latest News

Omaha traffic alert: Portion of L Street restricted for signal repair
Portion of West Broadway in Council Bluffs to close for bridge demolition
A water main break will leave icy conditions on Dodge for your morning drive.
Water main break forces lane restrictions on Dodge Street near UNO
Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man