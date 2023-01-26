Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 68-year-old Clarence Hadley of Omaha, was transported to the hospital with CPR in progress. He died shortly after arriving at Nebraska Medicine.

McFarland was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

