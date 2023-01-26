Omaha fire crews battle apartment blaze near 24th, Douglas

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are battling an apartment fire Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the building along 24th Street, between Farnam and Douglas streets, just after 9 p.m.

We’re told the fire was mostly contained to one unit on the first floor of the building.

The cause is under investigation.

Six people were taken to the hospital for observation. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners.
Omaha Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units

Latest News

Fatal crash (gfx)
Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets
Truck drivers are in short supply around the metro -- and one Omaha school is expanding to help...
New Omaha truck driver school aims to end driving instructor shortage
Mutual of Omaha broke ground on its new downtown headquarters today.
Groundbreaking for Mutual of Omaha headquarters
Truck drivers are in short supply around the metro -- and one Omaha school is expanding to help...
Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding