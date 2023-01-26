Omaha fire crews battle apartment blaze near 24th, Douglas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are battling an apartment fire Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the building along 24th Street, between Farnam and Douglas streets, just after 9 p.m.

We’re told the fire was mostly contained to one unit on the first floor of the building.

The cause is under investigation.

Six people were taken to the hospital for observation. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.