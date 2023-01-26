Nebraska State Patrol arrests Cozad woman following pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Cozad woman after a pursuit on I-80 Wednesday night near the Overton exit.

Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be driven by someone wanted for multiple felony warrants. The driver refused to stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Additional troopers were dispatched near the Lexington interchange, and successfully deployed stop sticks at the vehicle. The vehicle attempted to re-enter the westbound lanes of I-80 when a trooper performed a tactical maneuver and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Mikayla Schooley of Cozad, was taken into custody after refusing to exit the vehicle. Troopers deployed pepper balls into the vehicle, which got her out.

Schooley was booked into the Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.

