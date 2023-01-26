Grand Island man charged with felony possession of child porn

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 10 felony charges of possession of child pornography.

According to Hall County Court records, Devin Bragg, 23, was arrested this week following an investigation that started in December with a welfare check.

Grand Island Police said in the affidavit that Bragg admitted to officers that he had been viewing and previously been in possession of sexually explicit images involving juveniles. Court documents say following forensic examination of Bragg’s electronics, it was discovered that Bragg was using a search engine to specifically search the internet for prepubescent child pornography.

Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III issued $125,000 bond, which Bragg owes 10 percent.

His next preliminary hearing is set for February 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault

Latest News

Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
LSO deputies on scene of a stabbing near N 112th and Branched Oak Road
Woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
10 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast