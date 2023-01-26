Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning.

“Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”

Both the police and the school district confirmed that no staff or students had been threatened or harmed in the incident. The district noted in its news release that the initial investigation indicated the student had brought the gun to school “to show others.”

According to a news release from FPD, officers were called at 8:19 a.m. to Milliken Park Elementary in northwest Fremont to investigate a report from a teacher that a student had brought a gun to school.

“An investigation revealed the complaint to be valid,” the FPD release states.

Officers talked with school officials and the student, and determined no direct threat had been made to any student or staff, and that “there was no ongoing threat to those in the school or general public.”

Police will continue to investigate the matter, the FPD release states.

Fremont Public Schools also issued a news release on the incident, noting that Dahl “was on the scene shortly after the report came in,” around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Administration also met with fourth-grade students at the school to talk about safety and remind them to share information with adults. The district also sent a note to student families encouraging them to reinforce those points with their kids.

