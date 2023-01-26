Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Thursday ahead of a brief Friday warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a start around 10 degrees we will stay chilly through Thursday in the 20s again, warming to an afternoon high of 26 in the Metro... the warm up won’t stop in the afternoon. A SW wind carries in warmth overnight and temperatures will continue to rise past sunset. A round of late night, after 9 PM, snow showers won’t impact temperatures. These clear E by 2-3AM Friday leaving behind only a trace.

Thurs night snow (wowt)

Friday brings a brief spike in temperatures to the mid 30s to low 40s before a round of cold air hits with weekend snow potential. Take advantage of the warm up... this is the last day we’ll spend above freezing through the end of the 10 day forecast.

Snow chances arrive Saturday, looking light for the Metro and a bit more promising to the N... This clears up before sunrise Sunday.

Saturday snow chances (wowt)

Saturday snow (wowt)

The snow comes with cold air that will stick around for quite a while. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday but we’ll be cooling thorough the day... Lows dip to the single digits Saturday night and highs drop to the teens Sunday. Highs in the teens to single digits and overnight lows in the single digits to below zero last through next Thursday. A couple chances for snow return Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll watch those for potential accumulation.

10 day forecast (wowt)

