Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning.
It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership.
Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By about 7:30 a.m., firefighters appeared to have things under control.
Investigators are still working to determine started the fire.
