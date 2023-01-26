Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire

Blair fire crews fought a blaze at a large building off Highway 30 early Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership.

Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By about 7:30 a.m., firefighters appeared to have things under control.

Investigators are still working to determine started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners.
Omaha Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units

Latest News

A new affordable housing complex is going up in Midtown.
Omaha nonprofit to build new affordable housing in vacant lot
A school-choice law is garnering mixed reactions in Iowa.
Administrators respond to Iowa school choice bill
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his first State of the State address to the Nebraska Legislature on...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska State of the State address
Mutual of Omaha moves forward on new downtown headquarters