Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership.

Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By about 7:30 a.m., firefighters appeared to have things under control.

Investigators are still working to determine started the fire.

