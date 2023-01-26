Creighton wins a third straight, beating St. John’s 104-76

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All five starters scored double digit points in a dominating 104-76 win against St. John’s. The starting five also had 20 assists on 28 baskets as Creighton controlled the majority of this game scoring 52 points in both halves. Baylor Scheierman led with 17 points, Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points each, Arthur Kaluma had 14 points and Trey Alexander had 12 points.

Offensively it was fun watch as the Jays were moving the ball and hitting shots, they made 56.7 percent of their field goal attempts. St. John’s loves to play a fast pace and Creighton is more than happy to push the tempo as well.

The Jays are fourth in the BIG EAST at 6-3, they will host No. 13 Xavier Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. central for the 12th Annual Pink Out game. The auction raised $27,432 this year bringing the grand total to more than $400,000 benefiting the Hope Lodge facility in Omaha and the guests it serves.

