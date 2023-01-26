Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 68-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha.

Police said Clarence Hadley of Omaha, driving a 2015 Ford Escape, was attempting a left turn at 38th and Cuming streets at 3:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2005 Infiniti G35X driven by a 20-year-old Omaha man.

The crash propelled both vehicles to the northwest corner of the intersection.

According to the Omaha Police report, Omaha Fire medics transported Hadley from the scene to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress.

“He died shortly after arrival at the hospital,” the report states.

OFD medic also transported the other driver, who sustained minor injuries, police said.

OPD is still investigating the crash.

