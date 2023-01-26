Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Out of 580 images captured on the park camera, 400 were of one bear.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sometimes it takes a while to strike the perfect selfie.

A bear in Colorado knows the struggle after it bared all about 400 times on a trail camera.

Normally, the City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks trail cams capture bears scratching or eating or giving viewers a rear view.

But sometimes the bears investigate the cameras.

Out of 580 images captured by one trail cam, 400 of them were bear selfies, according to Philip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks.

“Obviously, the bear was looking for the right angle,” he said.

The selfies ranged from full-on frontals to side profiles to close-ups.

Despite all of the photos, Yates said they could not determine whether the bear was male or female.

Just like with human selfies, some were rejects, getting the bear’s paw instead of its face.

Wildlife experts said they never know which creatures will trigger their motion-activated cameras, but a bear going for 400 selfie shots was not what they were expecting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch

Latest News

Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans