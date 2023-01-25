Worker dies in Adventureland accident

Adventureland Park
Adventureland Park(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A contractor died Monday while working at Adventureland theme park.

Police are still gathering details on the incident.

Palace Entertainment, which owns Adventureland, released the following statement:

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor performing work at Adventureland Resort and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers.”

The theme park has been marred by deadly accidents in recent years. An 11-year-old boy was killed in an accident on a water ride at Adventureland back in 2021, and a 68-year-old employee was killed in 2016.

