TSCI inmate dies at hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died.

John Epting, 72, died at a Lincoln hospital today. Epting was serving a 25-40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County, including manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Epting’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a medical condition.

As required by law whenever an inmate dies in Nebraska Department of Corrections custody, a grand jury will be convened to formally investigate.

