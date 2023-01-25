TSCI inmate dies at hospital

(U.S. Air Force)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died.

John Epting, 72, died at a Lincoln hospital today. Epting was serving a 25-40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County, including manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Epting’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a medical condition.

As required by law whenever an inmate dies in Nebraska Department of Corrections custody, a grand jury will be convened to formally investigate.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Latest News

Omaha Police are seeking their next round of recruits -- and hope to make the force more...
Omaha Police work to boost recruitment numbers midway through application period
The mother of Ryan Larsen has petitioned to have her son presumed dead.
BREAKING: Mother of Ryan Larsen petitions to have him presumed dead
School choice was the main topic of discussion in the unicameral Tuesday.
Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln
Omaha Police are seeking their next round of recruits -- and hope to make the force more...
OPD gears up for next recruitment class