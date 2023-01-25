‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”

Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday evening for 15 charges stemming from several incidents, including robbery, assault, and kidnapping.

According to court documents filed Jan. 10, Omaha Police were investigating a shooting reported in Hanscom Park just after midnight on Sept. 11, when a 33-year-old wounded man was found lying on a sidewalk there.

Eight days later, the victim was able to talk to officers about what happened, identifying Campbell as the gunman, calling him a “gangster disciple.”

The victim said the two were in the Douglas County jail together and were released around the same time. Upon their release, the victim said Campbell took care of him by offering him a place to stay and at times giving him marijuana to smoke.

Nathaniel Campbell (Douglas County Corrections)

While investigating the shooting, Campbell’s 42-year-old girlfriend told Omaha Police that he had brought home a woman she didn’t know to have sex with him, then told the shooting victim to give the woman a ride home. According to court records, when they stopped for gas on the way, the victim left the car running, at which time the woman climbed into the driver’s seat and stole the car.

Campbell’s girlfriend also told police that he was particularly upset about the car as he needed it to conduct sales of narcotics and firearms, court records state.

She said Campbell ordered her to go pick up the victim in Midtown and bring him back to her house, at which point, according to the victim, he was surrounded and then assaulted by Campbell and two others, the documents state.

The girlfriend yelled at Campbell not to kill him, court documents state. Campbell then bound the victim’s hands and feet with zip ties and placed a bag over his head. The victim said he was then carried outside and into a car, court records state.

Upon arriving Hanscom Park, the victim said Campbell cut off the zip ties, removed the bag, then pointed a gun at the victim and forced him to walk into the park. According to the court documents, the victim said he was ordered to kneel on the ground and then told, “This is where you die,” before he was shot.

Campbell is facing several felony counts: one count of kidnapping, a Class 1A felony; one count of first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony; use of a deadly weapon other than a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony; and second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony.

The court records state that Campbells was already on the 24/7 sobriety program for charges stemming from a July arrest for possession of a firearm and narcotics.

