Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, windy & colder Wednesday ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are locked in this morning and we’re just missing out on some bigger snow to our southeast. We could have a few flurries at times today under the thick clouds but that would be about for us. Unfortunately we’ve already passed the warmest part of the day with and high near 30 near midnight last night. 20s will be the story for the rest of the day and we’ll likely gradually fall as well.

Wednesday Forecast (wowt)

Gusty northwest wind will also be persistent today with gusts to near 30 mph making it feel even colder.

Wind Gust Wednesday (WOWT)

That means we’ll likely have wind chills in the teens falling into the single digits as the day goes along.

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will back off some tonight into Thursday morning but it will be a struggle to warm most of the day Thursday as well. Highs are likely to be in the 20s again Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

It is possible that we see a brief burst of some light to moderate snow in the 10pm to 2am window Thursday night leading in a brief one day surge of some warmer air. A half inch or less is likely for any of us that see the snow and we’re likely to warm above freezing after is moves through.

Thursday Night Snow (WOWT)

Another batch of snow is likely Friday night into Saturday but that one as of Wednesday morning is forecast to bring the heaviest snow north of the metro with an inch or less likely in the metro expected.

Saturday Snow (WOWT)

