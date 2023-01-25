Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, windy & colder Wednesday ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are locked in this morning and we’re just missing out on some bigger snow to our southeast. We could have a few flurries at times today under the thick clouds but that would be about for us. Unfortunately we’ve already passed the warmest part of the day with and high near 30 near midnight last night. 20s will be the story for the rest of the day and we’ll likely gradually fall as well.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(wowt)

Gusty northwest wind will also be persistent today with gusts to near 30 mph making it feel even colder.

Wind Gust Wednesday
Wind Gust Wednesday(WOWT)

That means we’ll likely have wind chills in the teens falling into the single digits as the day goes along.

Wind Chill Forecast
Wind Chill Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will back off some tonight into Thursday morning but it will be a struggle to warm most of the day Thursday as well. Highs are likely to be in the 20s again Thursday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

It is possible that we see a brief burst of some light to moderate snow in the 10pm to 2am window Thursday night leading in a brief one day surge of some warmer air. A half inch or less is likely for any of us that see the snow and we’re likely to warm above freezing after is moves through.

Thursday Night Snow
Thursday Night Snow(WOWT)

Another batch of snow is likely Friday night into Saturday but that one as of Wednesday morning is forecast to bring the heaviest snow north of the metro with an inch or less likely in the metro expected.

Saturday Snow
Saturday Snow(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners.
Omaha Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Cold blast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Falling temperatures Wednesday... extreme cold next week
Emily's 3 day forecast