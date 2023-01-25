LIVE: Mutual of Omaha holds groundbreaking ceremony for new downtown skyscraper

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha is holding a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon to symbolize the start of construction on its new 44-story headquarters in downtown Omaha.

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. at Gene Leahy Mall, near 14th and Farnam streets.

The 677-foot skyscraper is slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building when it’s completed in 2026. It will also be the tallest building across a large portion of the midwest, outmatching all other buildings in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

According to Mutual of Omaha, the skyscraper will have roughly 800,000 square feet of space for offices, meeting spaces, and amenities.

The first 15 floors of the building will be used as a parking garage with space for 2,200 vehicles. The garage will also be open to the public during the evenings and weekends.

