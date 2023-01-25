Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans

When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia who won $1 million playing Mega Millions plans to use part of the earnings to give back to veterans.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.

Pickens bought his ticket online from the Virginia Lottery on his phone and matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022 drawing to win $1 million. The only number he didn’t match was the Mega Ball number.

