Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest 7th & West Cornhusker. LPD told 10/11 NOW that during the course of the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious of the contents inside the vehicle and requested LFR to respond.

Fire investigators also responded with firefighters to check out the suspicious items inside.

After nearly two hours, LFR confirmed the device inside the vehicle was an explosive. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says bomb techs used X-rays to confirm that the device was explosive. Gegg says techs then worked to safely detonate the device outside of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, authorities then made their way down West Cornhusker to a home near Northwest 8th & West Saunders, just a block north of the highway. Inside the house, Chief Gegg says bomb techs discovered at least two more explosive devices inside the home, which forced the residents inside to evacuate.

LFR and LPD outside of a house near NW 8th & W Cornhusker, where at least two explosive devices were found inside, forcing authorities to evacuate the residents inside. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Gegg says those devices were were safely removed and disposed of. Following that, Gegg tells 10/11 NOW that another device was also removed from the original scene at NW 7th & W Cornhusker.

Right now, it’s unclear if there have been any arrests or if either of these scene are connected.

ALERT: NW 8th/W Cornhusker-W Saunders is currently closed due to an active investigation involving suspicous containers suspected to be explosives. An apartment building in the area has been evacuated. We are asking community members to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IVja8FWJW0 — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) January 25, 2023

