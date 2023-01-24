Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tickets for Nebraska’s annual Red/White Spring Game will hit the box office next week.

Season ticket holders will get first picks, starting Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. General public sales will begin the following day, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will run $10 in advance, and $20 on the day of the game. Youth 12th grade and younger will be admitted for $1, but must reserve a ticket in advance.

Kickoff is set for April 22 at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

