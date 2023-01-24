Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray discusses a shooting that has killed three people at a convenience store overnight. (Source: Yakima Police Dept/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people were killed in a random shooting early Monday in Yakima, Washington, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the shooting was reported at a Circle K convenience store about 3:30 a.m. Monday, and responding officers found three people dead.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said during a news conference. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting.”

A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.(Source: Yakima Police Dept./CNN)

Murray said police have security video from the store and eye witnesses have provided information.

Police initially believed that the suspect may have shot a fourth person who was in a nearby vehicle before stealing the car and fleeing the scene, but the Yakima Police Department later said that new information suggested there may not have been a fourth victim after all.

“I want to remind everybody that this is really new. It’s dynamic, things are changing, we are getting new information constantly,” Murray said.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims, but said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Yakima has nearly 100,000 residents and is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Treasury takes another ‘extraordinary’ step on debt limit
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Prosecutor urges not releasing Georgia grand jury report on Trump, allies