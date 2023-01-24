Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some fog then more clouds as we warm a bit more

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of fog are out there in a few spots to start the day but so far it isn’t that widespread. It is dense in some spots though so vigilant. We’ll end up with mostly cloudy skies again today but should still be able to warm into the upper 30s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(wowt)

Thankfully not much of a breeze today with south winds at 5-15 mph. The wind will switch overnight and pick up some for Wednesday. A northwest breeze up to 30 mph is likely, ushering in some colder air for the day under the thicker clouds.

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Highs in the 20s will be what most of us see with that breeze and the clouds.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thursday is likely to be cold as well with less wind. Highs will try to return to near 30 degrees though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Keep an eye on the weekend. Saturday when our next chance of snow moves through. As of now it looks to bring the heaviest snow north of the metro but it also drags in some much colder air behind it.

Saturday Snow
Saturday Snow(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Cold on the way
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead of weekend snow potential and cold
Emily's Monday evening forecast
WATCH: Rime ice made for a pretty display this morning at the TopGolf near Westroads Mall.
WATCH: Rime ice forms near Westroads Mall