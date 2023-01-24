Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs.

According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.

Omaha Public Works says the closing is for street repair. The closure will be in effect for five days.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.