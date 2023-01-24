Omaha’s Collective for Youth looking for adult tutors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Collective for Youth, an organization focused on advocacy, resources, and training for out-of-school time providers, is looking for adult tutors.

The organization says it’s working to assist Omaha Public Schools in building students’ literacy and math skills.

To help with this task, Collective for Youth says it needs more adult tutors. The tutors will give one-on-one and small group support to students from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Training and materials will be provided to tutors.

Those looking to sign up must be at least 16 years old. Tutors will be paid $14-15 per hour. An online form is available for those interested.

