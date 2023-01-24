Omaha’s Collective for Youth looking for adult tutors

Tutors will be paid for their time and will work one-on-one and with small groups
(MGN Online)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Collective for Youth, an organization focused on advocacy, resources, and training for out-of-school time providers, is looking for adult tutors.

The organization says it’s working to assist Omaha Public Schools in building students’ literacy and math skills.

To help with this task, Collective for Youth says it needs more adult tutors. The tutors will give one-on-one and small group support to students from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Training and materials will be provided to tutors.

Those looking to sign up must be at least 16 years old. Tutors will be paid $14-15 per hour. An online form is available for those interested.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

Latest News

Nebraska troopers find more than 300 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds signs Iowa school choice bill
Nebraska December unemployment rate rises slightly, job report shows growth
A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature aims to help those suffering from diabetes by...
Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people