Nebraska troopers find more than 300 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

KIMBALL COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers arrested three people in two separate incidents involving marijuana and firearms in Kimball County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Monday around 3:50 p.m. MT, troopers saw a Ford Transit allegedly speeding on 53A Spur near Dix.

Troopers did a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of suspected marijuana and another 50.5 pounds of suspected THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also allegedly found belonging to the driver.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Noah Ropon of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. A passenger was identified as 20-year-old Anthony George of Beaver, Pennsylvania. Both were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

In an earlier incident Sunday, Nebraska troopers made another arrest involving drugs and guns.

At roughly 11:40 a.m. MT, troopers saw a van parked on the shoulder of I-80. The driver was apparently having vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist.

The troopers found that the driver, identified as 38-year-old Micah Cameron of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, allegedly had a firearm. They also learned that Cameron was prohibited from having a firearm.

Troopers began to place Cameron under arrest when he allegedly threw an object on the ground. The State Patrol claims the object was drug paraphernalia that contained methamphetamine. Troopers also searched the van and allegedly found a rifle and firearm components.

Cameron was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

