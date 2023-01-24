Nebraska lawmakers debate school choice legislation

Opponents argue this takes away from public schools.
Iowa private schools can now take tax dollars after a bill is signed by Gov. Reynolds
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the state capitol today -- something resembling a scene from a Harry Potter film.

The scarves come with a message -- it’s National School Choice Week.

Governor Pillen used the backdrop to push his plan, earmarking $25 million as a tax credit so more lower-income children can go to private schools.

“That $25 million scholarship act will be focused on kids in poverty, foster homes and special needs,” Pillen said.

It’s an idea that’s been rejected before by Nebraska lawmakers. Last year, it didn’t have enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt says the bill comes down to the government interfering with market prices by using taxpayer dollars to make it cheaper to go to private schools, who according to Sen. Hunt, discriminate against LGBTQ+ youth.

The lawmakers who attended today’s proclamation don’t understand why Nebraska is one of two states that has not yet passed a school choice program.

“We’re talking about kids in ZIP codes that don’t have any other options except to pay tuition or go to public schools they’re zoned to,” said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan. “They might thrive in another school. They ought to have the option.”

LB753 spells out requirements when it comes to the tax credit.

LB177, the second piece of legislation, is similar to Iowa’s new law.

Per schoolchoiceweek.com, the average tuition for private schools is $3,600 for elementary schools and $7,900 for high schools.

educationdata.org says Nebraska has more private-school students per capita than most other states.

Legislative public hearings have not yet been scheduled for either of the bills.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

Latest News

Iowa private schools can now take tax dollars after a bill is signed by Gov. Reynolds
Iowa allows private schools to use tax dollars
Nebraska legislators are discussing a bill that would give more protections to sexual assault...
Nebraska bill would make emergency contraception readily accessible to victims of sexual assault
Nebraska legislators are discussing a bill that would give more protections to sexual assault...
Unicam bill would provide more emergency services to sexual assault victims
Gov. Pillen is pushing his school choice plan in Lincoln.
Pillen touts school choice bill