Nebraska December unemployment rate rises slightly, job report shows growth

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment rate rose by a fraction of a percentage point in December, but officials say it was a strong year overall for growth.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s December 2022 unemployment rate was 2.6%, which is 0.1% higher than November’s rate. December 2021′s rate was 2.3%.

Although unemployment numbers fluctuated slightly over the year, the Department of Labor says job growth was strong, with nonfarm employment up by 30,880 over the year.

“Nebraska has seen a 3% increase of nearly 31,000 nonfarm jobs over the year,” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin. “This is the largest December-to-December growth since 1984.”

The private industries that saw the most growth month-to-month included financial activities, manufacturing, and trade, transportation, and utilities. Industries with the highest growth year-to-year included construction, hospitality, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

On the national scale, Nebraska’s unemployment rate remains lower than the average. The national unemployment rate for December 2022 was 3.5%

Neighboring Iowa released unemployment numbers last week and touted a significant reduction in unemployment rates over the course of the year.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska’s unemployment rate currently ranks 6th lowest in the nation, while Iowa’s ranks 16th.

