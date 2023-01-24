Nebraska bill would make emergency contraception readily accessible to victims of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out of the hundreds of bills introduced this month in the Nebraska Legislature, one could have a particularly big impact on sexual assault victims’ lives.

“It’s really important because emergency rooms are often the first place sexual assault survivors go to for help.”

Sen. Megan Hunt is referring to LB 488. The bill would require hospitals to inform victims about emergency contraception and have it readily accessible.

“A lot of people don’t realize that in hospitals and emergency rooms in Nebraska care providers aren’t required to give emergency contraception to sexual assault survivors,” Hunt said.

Hunt said she’s heard stories of sexual assault victims who’ve gone to emergency rooms in the metro and haven’t gotten the help they need.

“So, that’s a problem that’s going to result in increased trauma for these survivors and possibly unintended pregnancies,” Hunt said.

This is Hunt’s third time introducing a bill like this. Despite being unable to overcome opposition, Hunt is trying again. She is convinced it’s the right thing to do.

“Nebraska physicians, Nebraska healthcare providers we want you to reach that standard of care we have in the medical field,” Hunt said.

