Nebraska bill would make emergency contraception readily accessible to victims of sexual assault

Nebraska legislators are discussing a bill that would give more protections to sexual assault survivors.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out of the hundreds of bills introduced this month in the Nebraska Legislature, one could have a particularly big impact on sexual assault victims’ lives.

“It’s really important because emergency rooms are often the first place sexual assault survivors go to for help.”

Sen. Megan Hunt is referring to LB 488. The bill would require hospitals to inform victims about emergency contraception and have it readily accessible.

“A lot of people don’t realize that in hospitals and emergency rooms in Nebraska care providers aren’t required to give emergency contraception to sexual assault survivors,” Hunt said.

Hunt said she’s heard stories of sexual assault victims who’ve gone to emergency rooms in the metro and haven’t gotten the help they need.

“So, that’s a problem that’s going to result in increased trauma for these survivors and possibly unintended pregnancies,” Hunt said.

This is Hunt’s third time introducing a bill like this. Despite being unable to overcome opposition, Hunt is trying again. She is convinced it’s the right thing to do.

“Nebraska physicians, Nebraska healthcare providers we want you to reach that standard of care we have in the medical field,” Hunt said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

Latest News

Nebraska legislators are discussing a bill that would give more protections to sexual assault...
Unicam bill would provide more emergency services to sexual assault victims
Gov. Pillen is pushing his school choice plan in Lincoln.
Pillen touts school choice bill
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the school choice bill into law during a ceremony Tuesday morning, Jan....
Gov. Reynolds signs Iowa school choice bill
Former governor Pete Ricketts has officially been sworn as Nebraska's U.S. junior senator.
Pete Ricketts sworn as U.S. Senator