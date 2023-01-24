Huskers lose Emmanuel Bandoumel for the season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emmanuel Bandoumel’s college career came to a close Saturday afternoon at Penn State. He suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Nittany Lions and needed help to make it to locker room. Bandoumel will need season ending surgery and this was his final year of eligibility with starts in the first 20 games of the season.

“I am heartbroken for Emmanuel to have his college career end this way,” Fred Hoiberg said. “I’ve said all season that Emmanuel is one of the best defenders in the country, and he impacts the game in so many ways beyond the measurables. He is also one of the best culture guys I’ve had the pleasure to coach. He always comes into the gym with a positive attitude and will do anything for the team. While he can’t help us on the court, I know Emmanuel will continue to be a leader for us and help our younger guys.”

Not only did Emmanuel start every game he was second on the team in minutes (31.1) and third in assists and steals. He is also the second starter the team lost in two weeks, Juwan Gary is done with a shoulder injury.

Nebraska is an even 10-10 with a home game Wednesday up next against Northwestern.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.