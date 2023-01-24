Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC report published to include the Grand Island facility, which opened on Dec. 27.

The casino brought in $97,157.27 in total gaming tax revenue in December.

Of that total, 70% will go to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund, which comes out to $68,010.09. The City of Grand Island and Hall County will each receive 12.5% of the revenue, totaling $12,144.66.

The rest of the money will go to the Nebraska General Fund and the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund.

“The December 2022 gaming tax revenue report provides the first available reporting of revenue available for Grand Island Casino & Resort which opened just weeks ago,” said Tom Sage, Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will provide alternative sources of revenue for cities and counties that have authorized gaming operations. As evidenced by the revenue generated in the last 3 months of 2022, these authorized gaming operations will continue to make significant contributions to property tax relief, the general fund and the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund and will serve as a mechanism to save horseracing in Nebraska.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.