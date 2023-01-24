Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days

Grand Island Casino & Resort brought in more than $97,000 in taxable revenue in December 2022....
Grand Island Casino & Resort brought in more than $97,000 in taxable revenue in December 2022. The casino was opened for only five days during that month.(KSNB)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC report published to include the Grand Island facility, which opened on Dec. 27.

The casino brought in $97,157.27 in total gaming tax revenue in December.

Of that total, 70% will go to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund, which comes out to $68,010.09. The City of Grand Island and Hall County will each receive 12.5% of the revenue, totaling $12,144.66.

The rest of the money will go to the Nebraska General Fund and the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund.

“The December 2022 gaming tax revenue report provides the first available reporting of revenue available for Grand Island Casino & Resort which opened just weeks ago,” said Tom Sage, Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will provide alternative sources of revenue for cities and counties that have authorized gaming operations. As evidenced by the revenue generated in the last 3 months of 2022, these authorized gaming operations will continue to make significant contributions to property tax relief, the general fund and the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund and will serve as a mechanism to save horseracing in Nebraska.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident
The city says it's making progress on a list of taking down condemned, vacant homes.
Omaha making progress in demolishing vacant, run-down homes
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
The city says it's making progress on a list of taking down condemned, vacant homes.
Omaha making progress on tearing down vacant, condemned homes