Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Falling temperatures Wednesday... extreme cold next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies keep us slow to cool Tuesday night eventually falling into the mid to upper 20s by early Wednesday morning... A cold front arrives from the N and brings a breeze and cooler air that we’ll feel through the day. We’ll be warmest out the door in the morning so pack a few extra layers for the afternoon... we’ll fall into the low 20s around 5 PM. With a breeze it’ll feel even colder.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

We will stay chilly through Thursday in the 20s again. Friday brings a brief spike in temperatures to the 40s before a round of cold air hits with weekend snow potential. Take advantage of the warm up... this is the last day we’ll spend above freezing through the end of the 10 day forecast.

Snow chances arrive Saturday, looking light for the Metro and a bit more promising to the N... This clears up before sunrise Sunday.

Saturday snow (wowt)

The snow comes with cold air that will stick around for quite a while. Highs will be in the low 20s Saturday but we’ll be cooling thorough the day... Lows dip to the single digits Saturday night and highs drop to the teens Sunday. Highs in the teens to single digits and overnight lows in the single digits to below zero last through at least next Friday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

