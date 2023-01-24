Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Falling temperatures Wednesday... extreme cold next week

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies keep us slow to cool Tuesday night eventually falling into the mid to upper 20s by early Wednesday morning... A cold front arrives from the N and brings a breeze and cooler air that we’ll feel through the day. We’ll be warmest out the door in the morning so pack a few extra layers for the afternoon... we’ll fall into the low 20s around 5 PM. With a breeze it’ll feel even colder.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

We will stay chilly through Thursday in the 20s again. Friday brings a brief spike in temperatures to the 40s before a round of cold air hits with weekend snow potential. Take advantage of the warm up... this is the last day we’ll spend above freezing through the end of the 10 day forecast.

Snow chances arrive Saturday, looking light for the Metro and a bit more promising to the N... This clears up before sunrise Sunday.

Saturday snow
Saturday snow(wowt)

The snow comes with cold air that will stick around for quite a while. Highs will be in the low 20s Saturday but we’ll be cooling thorough the day... Lows dip to the single digits Saturday night and highs drop to the teens Sunday. Highs in the teens to single digits and overnight lows in the single digits to below zero last through at least next Friday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha's first mass-timber office building is taking shape in the city's Builders' District.
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

Latest News

Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Cloud cover dominates this afternoon and evening