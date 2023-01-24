Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead of weekend snow potential and cold

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue into Tuesday morning with the potential for patchy AM fog to get your day started. We’ll see breaks of sun but overall more cloud cover than sunshine Tuesday reaching for a high of 37 in the Metro after a start in the teens.

As a system passes to our S we miss out on snow chances Tuesday night into Wednesday but we do cool down! Highs Wednesday fall near 30 and will stay chilly through Thursday. Friday brings a brief spike in temperatures to the 40s before a round of cold air hits with weekend snow potential.

Weekend snow
Weekend snow(wowt)

Snow chances look most promising Saturday but we could see another light round Sunday... this comes with cold air from the N that will stick around for quite a while. Lows dip to the single digits Saturday night and highs drop to the teens Sunday. This lasts through next Thursday!

Cold on the way
Cold on the way(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

