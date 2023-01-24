6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.

(Source: KOSA)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro are dealing with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning.

A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM.

Crash on Dodge Near 132nd
Crash on Dodge Near 132nd(WOWT)

This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions was impacted.

Near the peak of the commute, westbound travel between 132nd and 680 was near stationary as well as eastbound traffic from 132nd to 180th.

At the same time, another crash on Interstate 80 westbound happened right before the 144th exit.

Crash on Interstate 80 Near 144th
Crash on Interstate 80 Near 144th(WOWT)

Multiple lanes on the righthand side were blocked at one point.

Travel was reduced to a crawl all the way back to L Street.

This crash cleared right around 8 AM with travel slowly improving afterward.

A third crash on Highway 75 north of Interstate 680 closed the road to traffic heading north to Fort Calhoun and Blair.

This crash happened shortly before 6:30 AM at Fox Farm Road.

The closure happened shortly after at Calhoun Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

