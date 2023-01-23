Woman threatens to kill residents at northeast Nebraska home

By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A woman from Norfolk, Nebraska is facing multiple charges after she allegedly broke into a northeast Nebraska home and threatened to kill its residents.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Safaa Mohammed is charged with burglary, terroristic threats and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Mohammed allegedly broke into a Woodland Park residence through a basement window. Authorities report she was armed with a knife, and threatened to kill the residents and burn the house down.

At some point, authorities say Mohammed fled the area as a passenger in a vehicle heading toward Norfolk. Police in Norfolk were informed of the incident and were able to find the vehicle Mohammed was in. Norfolk Police stopped the vehicle and detained Mohammed. She was then given to the sheriff’s office to be booked into the Stanton County Jail.

