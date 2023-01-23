Omaha Tennis Association fundraising to restore Koch Tennis Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new fundraising effort that could help bring the Nebraska State Tennis Championship back to Omaha.

The state of conditions at the Koch Tennis Center at 124th and West Maple Road wasn’t looking good.

The head of the Omaha Tennis Association told 6 News that she wasn’t surprised when the Nebraska School Activities Association moved the Class-A Tennis Tournament from Omaha to Lincoln.

That ended 63 years of having the tournament in Omaha.

The Association has been working with the city for 5 to 10 years about conditions at the Koch Tennis Center.

The Omaha Tennis Association has since launched a fundraising effort to help restore the tennis center.

