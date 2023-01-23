Omaha Tennis Association fundraising to restore Koch Tennis Center

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new fundraising effort that could help bring the Nebraska State Tennis Championship back to Omaha.

The state of conditions at the Koch Tennis Center at 124th and West Maple Road wasn’t looking good.

The head of the Omaha Tennis Association told 6 News that she wasn’t surprised when the Nebraska School Activities Association moved the Class-A Tennis Tournament from Omaha to Lincoln.

That ended 63 years of having the tournament in Omaha.

The Association has been working with the city for 5 to 10 years about conditions at the Koch Tennis Center.

The Omaha Tennis Association has since launched a fundraising effort to help restore the tennis center.

Donations can be made online through the Omaha Tennis Association

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Nebraska man sentenced for tax evasion, payroll tax fraud
Tenants at a senior living facility are upset with higher rent prices
Omaha tenants at senior living facility upset with high rent increases
A local coffee shop is helping out other small businesses
Omaha coffee shop holds pop-up shop to aid businesses impacted by inflation

Latest News

Omaha gas prices rise again after December dip
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
A fundraiser for a local business impacted by a fire
Fundraiser for Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant