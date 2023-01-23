Omaha gas prices rise again after December dip

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Average gas prices in Omaha rise slightly after dropping in late 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price is $3.25 per gallon Monday, up 36.2 cents in the last month.

Omaha’s prices are still lower than the national average of $3.39 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average gas price is up 30.2 cents in the last month.

Nearby Lincoln has also seen prices rise, with average prices up 9.9 cents over last week, standing at $3.33 per gallon Monday.

Despite January’s increase, gas prices remain lower than last June when they hit a record high in Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

