Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died after spending nearly 20 years in prison.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln.

Marty Nuzum, 62
Marty Nuzum, 62(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Nuzum was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for charges out of Douglas County including first-degree murder. Nuzum’s sentence began on Feb. 25, 2003.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, although the Department of Correctional Services says Nuzum was being treated for a medical condition. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is standard whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the state.

