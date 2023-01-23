Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week

A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport
A concept of Mutual of Omaha's new tower as seen from the airport(Brad J. Williams | Mutual of Omaha)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction on Nebraska’s newest skyscraper will break ground this Wednesday.

According to Mutual of Omaha, the company will break ground on its new 44-story headquarters at the west end of the Gene Leahy Mall near 14th and Farnam this Wednesday at 2 p.m.

A ceremony for the groundbreaking will be held on the east side of 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam Streets.

The 677-foot skyscraper is slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building when it’s completed in 2026.

It will also be the tallest building across a large portion of the midwest, outmatching all other buildings in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

According to Mutual of Omaha, the skyscraper will have roughly 800,000 square feet of space for offices, meeting spaces, and amenities.

The first 15 floors of the building will be used as a parking garage with space for 2,200 vehicles. The garage will also be open to the public during the evenings and weekends.

