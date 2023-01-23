More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning.

According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday.

OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and Springfield area.

One outage is affecting more than 1,500 customers in an area between 60th and 111th Streets, and from Applewood Drive in the north to the Platte River in the south.

The second outage is affecting nearly 900 customers between 60th and 84th Streets, and from Cedardale Road in the north to Ponderosa Drive to the south.

It’s estimated power will be restored by 12 p.m. Monday.

