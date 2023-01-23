Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared new details on Monday regarding the weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood, adding it was a disturbance about dogs that quickly escalated.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Saturday morning at 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to S 18th Street and Euclid Avenue for report of a person being shot.

LPD said responding officers found 18-year-old Julian Martinez, of Lincoln, with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

At the same time, Assistant Chief Jackson said dispatchers told officers that a caller said he’d just shot someone.

According to Assistant Chief Jackson, the investigation so far has determined that this was a neighborhood disturbance about dogs that escalated quickly.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide.

LPD said Rejai and Martinez lived in adjacent properties.

Investigators said they’re looking into rumors of a possible break-in ahead of the shooting.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said his office is making a determination on charges as of Monday morning.

LPD asks anyone with information to to call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln for 2023.

Armon K Rejai, age 29, of Lincoln (10/11 NOW)

