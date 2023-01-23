Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Fog clears slowly Monday morning, cloud cover remains into afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday morning again starts off with areas of thick fog, limiting visibility below a mile.

With temperatures in the teens for the morning commute, watch for some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Like yesterday, the fog will likely stay in place into the mid-morning hours before it begins to lift.

Cloud cover will stay mostly in place through the day with only some peeks of sunshine later on in the afternoon.

With that being the case, temperatures will only get back to near freezing for a high.

Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

Some fog will likely redevelop late tonight and be with us to start our Tuesday as well.

However, it will likely not last as long through the morning.

This will be part of the reason why we see temperatures rebound into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Wednesday starts with some sunshine before cloud cover pushes in.

As it does so, a northwest wind will pick up with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

This will push in colder air and stall our temperature near freezing for the afternoon.

Thursday gives us our best chance for sunshine this week, though it will come with the coldest temps as we top out in the mid to upper 20s.

Some flurries to light snow showers swing through Thursday night into Friday morning.

A better chance for snow comes this weekend as a system moves in for Saturday.

Potential for Snow Sunday (WOWT)

This system has the potential to bring a couple of inches of snow through the day into the night.

Behind this, temperatures look to take a hit with highs only in the teens from Sunday into next week.

Long-Term Colder Temps (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.