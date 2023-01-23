Des Moines school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

Police said Monday that a student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here which is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the business park just before 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people were taken into custody.

