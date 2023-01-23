84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.

The Department of Corrections says Knapp died of natural causes.

Knapp was serving a life sentence for charges including first-degree murder out of Plymouth County. His sentence began on Oct. 14, 2022.

