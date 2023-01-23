40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near S 14th Street and Old Farm Road at 8:45 a.m.

LPD said the incident stemmed from a 20-year-old woman trying to remove items from a shared apartment with a 19-year-old man.

Responding officers said the woman brought a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old man to help, and during an argument the 19-year-old discharged a handgun inside the residence which hit the 40-year-old man in the foot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to LPD, the 19-year-old ran from the apartment and was located in the area.

Police claim that they found a backpack on the ground on the path the 19-year-old took which had a glock model 19 handgun. LPD said the handgun was reported stolen out of Topeka, Kansas.

LPD said a 19-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. He was also cited and released for discharge of a firearm in city limits.

