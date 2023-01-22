At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at least 12 people, police said.(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left 12 people injured on Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge. Officials said at least five victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews.

Several others went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

Police did not release details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man sentenced for tax evasion, payroll tax fraud
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Catalytic converter thefts are rising in Omaha.
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
Tenants at a senior living facility are upset with higher rent prices
Omaha tenants at senior living facility upset with high rent increases
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000

Latest News

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
An 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah received a visit from the Plain White T's singer.
8-year-old cancer patient Delilah visited by singer of Plain White T’s
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
An 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah received a visit from the Plain White T's singer.
8-year-old cancer patient, Delilah, visited by singer of Plain White T's