Omaha coffee shop holds pop-up shop to aid businesses impacted by inflation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traci Page said she feels the weight of inflation every day at her coffee shop, Karma Koffee.

From rising costs to supply chain issues, as a small business owner, it seems like she can never catch a break.

“It’s always something different either eggs are super expensive or cups and lids,” Page said. “It’s hard to get your hands on them.”

Page knows a lot of other small businesses can relate. She said the jarring effects of the pandemic forced a lot of them to venture out into the city just to find customers.

“They’ll be at places they’re not normally at.”

That is what inspired her to hold a pop-up event at her coffee shop.

Page believes this gives people a chance to interact more with businesses and develop a connection.

“I feel like it helps tremendously, even us, I mean their followers are coming to our shop, which gives us exposure, as well.”

Five small businesses participated in the pop-up event. 6 News spoke to several of them that were hit hard by inflation. They agreed the event provided some relief.

Bunny Right is an owner of a clothing and music business called, Blessed Life. She collaborated with Karma Koffee to attend the event. She’s hopeful more events like these will continue to help vendors.

“Connecting with people like Karma Coffee and other people in the Omaha community, you can just build a community,” Right said.

