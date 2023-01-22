David’s Morning Forecast - Dense fog early, staying cloudy and chilly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy dense fog developed across the area overnight, leading to some limited visibility this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa through 9am. Some areas may see visibility drop below a quarter-mile at times. In additional, temperatures are in the teens around the metro. With the dense fog, a few slick spots could develop on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses until the fog starts to thin out.

Dense Fog Advisory This Morning (WOWT)

Once the fog thins out, clouds will likely stick around through the day. Temperatures are in the teens this morning, and it will be difficult to warm much thanks to the clouds and fog. We also have northwest breeze at 5-10mph which will keep wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. Highs today likely only top out in the mid-20s around the metro, making for a very chilly day.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

More patchy fog is possible Monday morning, with another cloudy afternoon expected. A west to southwest breeze will help to warm us up slightly, with highs climbing into the middle 30s by Monday afternoon. A few more breaks in the clouds are possible on Tuesday with highs pushing into the upper 30s helping to give us a bit of a thaw. Quiet weather continues through much of the week with highs in the 30s. Our next chance for any measurable snow looks to hold off until at least the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

