David’s Evening Forecast - More fog overnight, some melting Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and fog were slow to lift this afternoon, keeping temperatures very chilly around the metro. We didn’t move much from our morning lows in the upper teens, only warming into the low 20s this afternoon. Skies never cleared along the Missouri River, although sunshine did return over much of central Nebraska. Clouds will fill back in this evening where skies have cleared, along with the redevelopment of patchy fog. Fog may be rather thick at times, and with temperatures in the 20s and teens, more frost and a few slick spots are likely overnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Low clouds and fog will greet you out the door Monday morning, take it slow on the roads with the potential for some slick areas. The fog should thin out by mid-morning, with perhaps a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon. However, clouds likely win out for most of the day so don’t expect much in the way of sunshine. A southwest breeze will help to bring in slightly warmer conditions, highs should climb just above freezing topping out between 33 and 35 degrees around town.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds on the way for Tuesday, though perhaps a few more glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures climb a little more with highs potentially topping out in the upper 30s. Another cold front will push through on Wednesday bringing breezy conditions and highs that fall back into the lower 30s. Thursday will be chilly with highs only in the 20s, but it may actually be the best day to see a little sunshine. A quick rebound on Friday with highs trying to push toward 40 degrees, but that comes right before our next blast of colder weather that likely leaves January ending on a frigid note.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

