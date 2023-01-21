Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 20

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a plea update in a drunk driving case and a sneak peek at a new luxury apartment complex in the Old Market.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 20.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha drunk driver in fatal crash sentenced

The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court.

The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court today.

5. Former Legacy Crossing resident honored with MLK Award

A former resident of Omaha’s Legacy Crossing apartment complex was honored for his work in getting his neighbors help.

A former resident of Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartment complex was honored for his work in getting his neighbors help.

4. Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series

The episode of “RV There Yet?” features northeastern Nebraska.

Nebraska State Parks will be featured in a new RV-focused series.

3. La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars

Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road.

La Vista Police were involved in a standoff over several stolen vehicles at a home on Valley Road Wednesday.

2. Man allegedly exposes self to two victims in Papillion

Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl and a woman in very public places.

Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in very public places.

1. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

6 News got a first look inside the $90 million apartment and retail complex.

A new development downtown is catching some eyes -- and 6 News got a peek inside.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
2. Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
3. Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
4. Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
5. Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
6. Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market 1

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. First look at new Omaha apartments

5. New Madonna tour

4. Girl finds ancient tooth

3. Baby turtles hatching

2. Dolly Parton’s birthday

1. Drive the Nutmobile

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 13
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 6
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 30
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 23
Top 6 in December 2022
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista
Nebraska man sentenced for tax evasion, payroll tax fraud

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Omaha
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Light snow in southeast Nebraska this afternoon
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south
Cloudy and chilly with snow south
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Omaha
Omaha Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle