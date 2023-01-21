Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 20
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a plea update in a drunk driving case and a sneak peek at a new luxury apartment complex in the Old Market.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 20.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha drunk driver in fatal crash sentenced
The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court.
5. Former Legacy Crossing resident honored with MLK Award
A former resident of Omaha’s Legacy Crossing apartment complex was honored for his work in getting his neighbors help.
4. Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series
The episode of “RV There Yet?” features northeastern Nebraska.
3. La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road.
2. Man allegedly exposes self to two victims in Papillion
Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl and a woman in very public places.
1. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
6 News got a first look inside the $90 million apartment and retail complex.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. First look at new Omaha apartments
5. New Madonna tour
4. Girl finds ancient tooth
3. Baby turtles hatching
2. Dolly Parton’s birthday
1. Drive the Nutmobile
