Omaha wins wins a fourth straight, beating Miami 4-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks in part to a three goal second period UNO beat Miami 4-1. The games are becoming more and more critical for the Mavs with only six weeks to go in the regular season. Omaha at the moment is not in position to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large, but the team is heating up with a fourth straight win.

Jake Kucharski was very good in net stopping 17 of 18 shots. Matt Miller scored the first goal of the game a minute in, Miami answered midway through the first period. Then in the second period UNO scored three goals within six minutes. Jimmy Glynn had the first one, Jake Pivonka the second and Miller the third of the period, which was his second of the game.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

