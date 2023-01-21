Omaha wins wins a fourth straight, beating Miami 4-1

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks in part to a three goal second period UNO beat Miami 4-1. The games are becoming more and more critical for the Mavs with only six weeks to go in the regular season. Omaha at the moment is not in position to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large, but the team is heating up with a fourth straight win.

Jake Kucharski was very good in net stopping 17 of 18 shots. Matt Miller scored the first goal of the game a minute in, Miami answered midway through the first period. Then in the second period UNO scored three goals within six minutes. Jimmy Glynn had the first one, Jake Pivonka the second and Miller the third of the period, which was his second of the game.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
La Vista Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, while...
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

Latest News

The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which...
Omaha Storm Chasers gain new public address announcer
The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which...
Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer
Molly Von Seggern
Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Molly Von Seggern
Keisei Tominaga
A gritty Huskers performance, beating Ohio State 63-60